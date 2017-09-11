Bennington gas stations warn customers of card skimming

By Published:
To protect against fraud, U.S. banks will be issuing credit cards with small computer chips. But some experts say using a PIN to complete a transaction is more secure than a signature.

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) – Skimming devices have been found at two gas stations in the Vermont town of Bennington.

The Bennington Banner reports Martin’s Mini-Mart and Midway’s Tenneybrook Market are warning customers after six card skimmers were found at the stations. The gas stations’ parent companies say the electronic devices have been removed.

Two skimmers were found at Martin’s Mini-Mart on Aug. 28. Four skimmers were installed at Midway’s Tenneybrook Market on Aug. 24 and removed the next day.

The businesses are advising customers who recently made visits to the station to review their payment records for signs of suspicious activity. Authorities say people who have purchased gas at the two locations should contact Bennington Police if they find potentially fraudulent activity on their card records.

