4 wheeler stolen from handicapped woman

NORTH HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A thief in the night stole an elderly woman’s 4 wheeler and along with it, took her sense of independence.

Nothing is easy for Helen Hogan. The 70-year-old says it’s been that way since a botched spine surgery left her wheelchair bound.

She now relies heavily on outside help for medical care and on the kindness of neighbors who help her feed her cows.

Her only bright spots in life is her dog, Ozzie.

“This is my friend.”

Her 4 wheeler, which she and Ozzie loved to ride, is her only self-sufficient way of getting around her farm. That was until someone stole it from her shed one night four weeks ago.

“Kind of nasty.”

The thief also swiped tools including two weed whackers and a hedge trimmer. Tools that neighbors and friends had used to help Helen with the upkeep of the farm.

“People would bring a tool and the next thing you know some bugger stole the lot. I hope they rot in hell,” Jim Devine, a friend, said.

Devine suspects the thief knows Helen’s situation and simply took advantages.

The NYSP is now on the case.

Helen says the ATV is a 2002 red Honda Rancher. It has a green seat, black racks and a winch that had been a bit bleached by the sun.

Until it’s found, the fourth generation farmer says she’ll get around as best she can on these four wheels.