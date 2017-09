COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Coeymans Sunday afternoon.

The fire took place on 26 Westerlo Street.

There were people on the first floor of the red building when the fire broke out.

NEWS10 ABC told that all of those people escaped without injury.

Fire investigators are currently on scene trying to determine was caused the blaze.

NEWS 10 ABC is dedicated obtaining new details and we will pass them along as soon as we get them.