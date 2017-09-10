Mother and daughters ride out hurricane in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (NEWS10) – As Hurricane Irma barrels through Florida people from the Capital Region are experiencing it firsthand.

Irma is far from over.

It continues to march up the southwest coast of Florida leaving many families to hunker down in their homes, including one that just moved their 4 years ago from East Greenbush.

“We kind of got stuck here,” said Kristina Babcock of Sarasota.

Kristina Babcock laughs, but deep down she’s nervous for her and her two daughters to ride out Hurricane Irma at their home in Sarasota, Florida.

“By the time we really realized how bad it was there was no where we could have gone,” Kristina Babcock said.

Between having cats, traffic and a gas shortage; they had no other option but to stay and prepare for the worst.

“We’ve boarded the windows as much as we could. We have a bunker made out in the master bedroom,” said Jessica Babcock.

By Sunday afternoon they were ready hours before Irma would reach them.

Taking a quick peek outside, they could see and hear it creeping in.

“It’s actually pretty windy out here right now,” Kristina Babcock said.

By nightfall the winds got stronger and the rain picked up.

“It’s like a train almost,” Jessica Babcock said.

“Every time I hear a bang or a boom I’m afraid of what’s breaking,” Kristina Babcock said.

Now, hunkered down in the first floor bedroom and closet, they feel a little helpless having to rely on the TV and their hearing.

“To be just sitting here you know boarded in, you can’t see it out there. You don’t know what’s going on out there,” Kristina Babcock said.

While this may keep them on edge, it’s all they can do, until the eye of the storm passes by.

“It is what it is at this point and it’s out of our hands so we just wait,” Kristina Babcock said.

When NEWS10 ABC’s Lauren Linder last checked in with the Babcocks, they still had power; but they tell me they’re one of the last ones that do in their neighborhood.