Gloversville PD investigating “serious assault of an infant child”

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Police Department is investigating what officials describe as a serious assault of an infant child, officials said Sunday.

The Gloversville Police Department, Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, and New York State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Investigation Unit are investigating.

According to officials, the assault took place in an apartment on Cherry Street in the City of Gloversville.

More information is expected from police officials on Monday, September 11.

News10 ABC will continue to update this story with the latest details.

 

