Curtis Lumber hosts car, truck and Jeep show

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Rev your engines!” Hundreds of cars descended on Ballston Spa for Curtis Lumber’s Car, Truck and Jeep show.

Curtis Lumber’s 10th annual Car, Truck, and Jeep show kicked off Sunday and there was something for everyone at this classic car show with a fun twist.

“It’s just a good opportunity to come out and hang out with a whole bunch of people who have like-minded in the classic cars and old cars,” said Mark Turnball, participant.

“I like the classics, the old classics, the 60s and 70s,” said Nick Bernat, participant.

“I like a lot of the classics. I like stuff that people have taken and done some strange things to,” said Alan Bates, participant.

The car show was free and open to the public, but for those who registered a vehicle, there were plenty of opportunities to take home a trophy.

“We’ve got best paint, best under the hood, best unrestored which is a great category to qualify for,” said Golenne Kortz of Curtis Lumber.

Spectators and participants enjoyed food, music and plenty of cars, old, new and wacky!

“You know the ones that people put all that weird energy and custom touches to that you would never consider, those are just the greatest. They’re like little works of art and what people have done. The little details, those are the fun things to look at. I love looking at Rat Rods,” said Mark Turnbull.

Capital Region Jeep Wrangler also supplied a logs and lumber Jeep playground for Jeep owners today. A Jeep demo course was present, where drivers prepare for all weather and off road driving and it was a hit.

“It’s freeing, it’s cool. It’s nice to get in the woods and do something different. You drive on the roads every day and you barely go up a bit hill and today you get to come here and go up a giant obstacle and it’s just a way to go out and have some good clean fun,” said Jason Anderson, President of Capital District Jess Wrangler.