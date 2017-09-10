Capital Region man rides out storm in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. (NEWS10) – As Hurricane Irma barrels through Florida people from the Capital Region are experiencing it firsthand.

While many people evacuated Florida, thousands of others weren’t able to or decided to ride it out, including former Saratoga County deputy, Bill Warmt.

Warmt moved to Naples after retiring from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s office two years ago.

He’s still hunkering down in his fourth floor apartment after the eye of the storm passed through Naples, just a few hours ago.

He said he’s experienced Nor’easters and a tornado in Mechanicville, but those were nothing compared to Irma.

Every now and then he’s taking quick peeks out his door. He says visibility is very poor and that the pond by his complex is already overflowing.

Even so, he feels safe where he is.

“Oh it’s nasty. There’s 100 to 110 mile per hour winds. you can’t see more than 5 feet with how hard it’s raining,” Warmt said.