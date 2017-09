BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police tonight are also investigating a fire at a two family home in Ballston Spa.

Six people were inside, but we’re told all of them made it to safety.

One was later sent to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The initial call came in at around 4:30 Sunday morning, fire officials say it was put out within the hour.

County and state officials are still investigating the cause.