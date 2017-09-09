Tinder date ends after woman gets stuck upside down in window

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM (KOIN) — While many people have probably experienced a memorable date or two, a recent Tinder date, which has since gone viral, may have everyone beat.

Liam Smyth — who lives in Cabot Ward, England — started a GoFundMe after his date left him with a broken window — costing him nearly $400 to fix it.

On the page, Smyth said he had a “lovely evening” with a woman he met on Tinder. Once their date ended, they headed back to his house to enjoy some wine and a documentary.

After using his bathroom, the woman came out with a panicked look. She reportedly told Smyth, “I went for a poo in your toilet and it would not flush. I don’t know why I did this, but I panicked. I reached into the toilet bowl, wrapped it in tissue paper, and threw it out of the window.”

Smyth thought it was no big deal and planned to retrieve it from the garden. Unfortunately, the bathroom window didn’t open to the garden, but instead to a narrow gap leading to the “twilight zone.”

While Smyth planned to grab a hammer to smash the window, his date, being an amateur gymnast, had other ideas.

On the GoFundMe page, Smyth said his date was “convinced” she could reach into the window and pull it out. She couldn’t reach it, so she continued to climb farther in until Smyth had to give her a boost.

She was able to reach her feces, bag it and hand it over to Smyth.

Smyth then tried to pull her out, but she was stuck. After being stuck upside down for about 15 minutes, Smyth decided to call the fire department — who were on the scene within minutes.

After composing themselves, they were able to get the woman out within 15 minutes.

The aftermath of the situation left Smyth with a basically destroyed window. Smyth, being a postgraduate student, turned to the internet for help. Since his story has gone viral, his GoFundMe page has received over 10 times what he initially asked for.

Smyth said he will use the remaining money to donate to 2 different charities — one is called Toilet Twinning, which builds and maintains working toilets in developing countries.