Native American tribes gather in East Greenbush

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saturday marks the start of the eighth annual Gathering of the Tribes in East Greenbush.

This is a two day festival at Browns Farm celebrating Native American culture, but everyone is welcome to join in the fun.

“It’s fun and games for everybody, you’re going to see a different pow wow this year. We’re bringing the public to the circle,” said Chief Brown, event organizer.

The circle is a sacred space for Native Americans but everyone can join in on the fun.

It’s a weekend full of music, food, vendors and even lessons on traditions and culture for those craving a more educational experience.

“I am a living historian so I travel all throughout New York State doing these programs everywhere. The thing I focus on then most is the educational part especially for the young cause they’re the next generation,” said a living historian named Glen.

“I learned how to make a fire because my grandpa was a boy scout,” said Koralin Mills, who attended the event.

At its core, the Gathering of the Tribes is a party open to the entire community and the event has been drawing crowds of thousands from all walks of life.

“I’m really humbled by what I do here, I never thought it would turn into what it has but I just enjoy doing it for the people,” said Chief Brown.

Admission is only $5 and children under 12 are free.