Hurricane Irma impacts Capital Region family

GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Families across the country are feeling the impacts of Hurricane Irma including right here in the Capital Region.

As Hurricane Irma gets closer to Florida, one Gansevoort mom prepares to ride out the storm 1200 miles apart from her daughter.

“Preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.’ I know that’s all that you can do. We’ve got everybody praying for you,'” said Courtney and Amy Brimmer.

Amy Brimmer is taking every chance she can to talk to her daughter, Courtney before Hurricane Irma cuts her off.

“We know that you’re with the people that you love and you have a plan in place,” said Amy Brimmer

Courtney didn’t evacuate and instead will be riding out the storm at her home in Melbourne, Florida, just south east of Orlando with her boyfriend, his parents and their two dogs.

“Unfortunately there was no time to protect the home and leave and get out of harm’s way,” said Courtney Brimmer.

But, she’s feeling confident they’ll be safe.

Their cinderblock house is well protected with heavy-duty shutters and hurricane curtains.

They’re stocked up on water and food and have figured out their safe spots in the house.

Since they live on a lake, they’re also draining their pool.

“We’re hoping that the water will be more drawn towards the pool and that the pool will hold the water in,” said Courtney Brimmer.

Even so, Courtney and her mom remain nervous.

“I’m trying to stay as calm and positive as I can,” said Courtney Brimmer.

“To have a daughter down there as a mom, that’s truly one of the most difficult things,” said Amy Brimmer.

It’s not knowing what will happen that keeps them on edge.

“Hurricane Irma just needs to go away,” said Courtney Brimmer.

This isn’t Courtney’s first hurricane, last year she hunkered down in her home during Hurricane Matthew.

But, she knows Irma will be packing a much bigger punch.