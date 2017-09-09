Group gathers to protest leadership of Pride Center of the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A group gathered in Dana Park today to call for new leadership at the Pride Center of the Capital Region.

Protesters feel the Pride Center is no longer serving all LGBTQ groups equally.

They believe that Trans women are the most vulnerable members of the LGBTQ community and are not represented properly by the current leadership.

The group stood together to call for new leadership at a time when protestors say staff levels are lower than ever and some important programs have been canceled.

In a statement, Martha Harvey, Executive Director/CEO of the Pride Center of the Capital Region responded:

“I am proud of my board, proud of my staff and volunteers, proud of the work that we’ve been able to do on a shoestring budget and proud of my accomplishments thus far.

It has been my great fortune to have been granted this amazing opportunity to run the oldest continuously operating LGBTQ Community Center in the country. Today’s open community forum was a positive step in the right direction to work on our inter-communal struggles.

I will continue to do all that needs to be done to ensure that the Pride Center of the Capital Region remains a much-needed resource for the LGBTQ folks in the Capital District and beyond.

If you are part of the community and are dissatisfied with Pride Center, or frustrated with the board, then step up and join us in our efforts.

I look forward to continued dialogue and open discussion.”