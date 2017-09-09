Governor Cuomo directs the Commissioner of Labor to hold public hearings on employee scheduling

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo directed the Commissioner of Labor to schedule public hearings on employee scheduling concerns.

The New York State Department of Labor will hold these hearings to decide on how to address what’s known as “just-in-time,” “call-in” or “on-call” scheduling.

Common practices currently allow employers to schedule or cancel workers’ shifts just hours before or even after it starts. This affects workers in retail and other service sectors and can cost them hours and pay they had already budgeted.

These practices can often leave workers scrambling to find child care and force them to miss appointments, classes or important family commitments. Once finalized, these scheduling protections will apply statewide.

“These hearings will help guide us in crafting sensible protections to provide New Yorkers with fair and predictable work schedules,” Governor Cuomo said. “This will give hard-working men and women a platform to have their voices heard, and allow us to take another step toward a fairer, stronger New York for all.”

Before regulations are formally advanced, the New York State Department of Labor will ask for input from workers and industry professionals on how best to ensure that workers can better predict their schedules and are compensated when subjected to just in-time/on-call scheduling practices.

The schedule for the public hearings is as follows:

Thursday, September 28 in Albany

Tuesday, October 17 in New York City

Thursday, October 26 in Binghamton

Tuesday, November 14 in Buffalo

The Department will issue a notice identifying the specific times and locations for the hearings.