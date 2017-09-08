Woman seriously injured after being hit by car in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A pedestrian is recovering from serious injuries after she was hit by a car in Johnstown.

The crash happened on North Perry Street just before 11 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say the pedestrian 39-year-old Tonnia Johnson was hit after a driver lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic.

After Johnson was hit, police say the driver crashed into a utility pole then crossed both lanes of traffic before stopping in front of the Auto World.

Johnson was airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

A family member brought the 87-year-old driver to the hospital to get checked out.

The crash is under investigation.