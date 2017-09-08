Troy deputy police chief retiring after 39 years

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a career spanning nearly four decades, Troy’s deputy police chief is retiring.

To celebrate his last day on the job, the department held a “walk out” farewell ceremony for Deputy Chief Richard Mcavoy on Friday.

Macavoy, known as “Buddy” by his colleagues, was hired on May 1, 1978.

He started out as a security officer for the Troy Housing Authority but quickly rose through the ranks at the police department.

Over the years, he’s received more than 50 awards for his service to the community, including the silver shield for saving two elderly people from a fire on Eighth Street.

The department says he was the one who came up with the motto that’s written on all of their patrol cars. It reads, “Service, Trust, and Professionalism.”

“I kind of looked at the job like a relay race, when I was handed the baton it was my responsibility to know what the rules were, someone safely handed it to me and I should run the race as honestly and forthright as they did,” Mcavoy said. “Make sure that the person who I am going to hand it off to is prepared to run the race the same way that I was taught to run it.”

Mcavoy says he’s looking forward to spending more time with his wife, four children, and his grandkids.

The department has not made a decision on who will fill his position.