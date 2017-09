COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are looking for help locating a missing man.

David Lee was reported missing on September 6th but hasn’t been seen since the 5th.

His vehicle was found in the parking area of the Vosburgh Swamp Wildlife Management in Coxsackie.

He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and white baseball cap and has arm tattoos.

Anyone having any information regarding David Lee please contact State Police at (518)-622-8600.