NY AG: 8M New Yorkers affected by Equifax cyberattack

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Some 8 million New Yorkers were affected by the massive cyberattack targeting the credit monitoring company Equifax.

The figure comes from the office of Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who on Friday launched an investigation into the massive breach.

In total, the cyberattack targeting the credit monitoring company exposed data belonging to 143 million Americans including Social Security numbers, birthdates, and driver’s license numbers.

Schneiderman says his office aims to “get to the bottom” of how the breach occurred.

He says anyone worried about their own information should call the Equifax response line at 866-447-7559. He also encouraged consumers to monitor their credit and their accounts to check for unfamiliar charges or activity.