NEWS10 ABC Red Cross telethon raises $118K for Hurricane Harvey victims

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While many are focused on Hurricane Irma, the people of Texas are still dealing with the aftermath of Harvey.

NEWS10 ABC is dedicating all of Thursday night’s broadcast to helping the Red Cross and the victim’s of Hurricane Harvey.

We want to thank all of those for making it such a big success.

Tim Lake, Elisa Streeter, Lydia Kulbida, John Gray. and Christina Arangio helped out by answering phones along with volunteers.

As of right now, our final total from the NEWS10 ABC American Red Cross Telethon stands at $118,000.

Thanks for your generosity.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can still do so by visiting the website of the American Red Cross.

