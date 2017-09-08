Here’s what you should do following the Equifax cyber security incident

Related Coverage Equifax breach exposes 143 million people to identity theft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10/AP) – Equifax announced this week that it was the target of a cyber security incident.

A total of 143 million Americans could be affected by the incident.

According to the Associated Press, the theft obtained consumers’ names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some cases, driver’s license numbers.

“On a scale of one to 10, this is a 10 in terms of potential identity theft,” said Gartner security analyst Avivah Litan. “Credit bureaus keep so much data about us that affects almost everything we do.”

Check to see if your information may have been part of the hack.

The Better Business Bureau of New York offers these suggestions if you may have been affected by this cyber security incident:

Do not take a “wait and see” approach.

Consider freezing your credit reports. The Better Business Bureau says this will not impact existing credit cards and financial accounts. It will create a roadblock to individuals trying to create fraudulent accounts with your information. Learn how you can freeze your credit report.

If your Social Security number has been compromised, place a fraud alert on your credit reports. According to the Better Business Bureau, this is less effective than a credit freeze but will provide an extra layer of protection.

Take advantage of free credit monitoring services offered by Equifax.

Be vigilant. Check your credit report regularly for unauthorized charges or other signs of fraud.

Equifax discovered the hack July 29, but waited until Thursday to warn consumers.

Consumers can also call 866-447-7559 for more information.