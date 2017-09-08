Florida bracing for Hurricane Irma

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Hurricane Irma continues its path heading for Florida people there are either leaving or hunkering down.

Bill Warmt is originally from the Capital Region but lives in Naples, Florida now and is preparing for the storm.

Warmt moved to Naples two years ago after retiring from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department.

“Well, I’m going to stay. We’ve been very well informed by the meteorologists down here about what to expect and where the track may go.”

He says right now it’s all about having what you need for survival after the storm hits.

“I went out and got plenty of water and non-perishable food and some books to read and candles and just going to ride it out and see what it’s all about.”

So far, Hurricane Irma has already claimed at least 20 lives after ripping through several small Caribbean islands.

Now, the major hurricane heads toward the Florida Keys and the rest of the state threatening winds around 150 MPH and storm surges anywhere between six and 12 feet.

Many cities on the Florida coast have evacuated or are in the process.

Governor Rick Scott has already closed schools and colleges preparing them as shelters.

“This storm is wider than our entire state and is expected to create major and life threatening impacts from coast to coast,” Gov. Scott said.

Warmt says right now it’s literally the calm before the storm.

“If you didn’t know it you wouldn’t know anything was coming.”

Warmt says he will update us as the storm comes closer to where he is in Naples.