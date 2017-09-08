Dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey need new homes in the Capital Region

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Twenty-three dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey are now up for adoption at a local animal shelter.

As Texans recover from Hurricane Harvey, people here in the Capital Region are aiding with relief efforts by adopting furry friends at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

“The animals arrived late last night, so now our process begins getting to know them by finding out what their physical and medical needs are,” Marguerite Pearson, Marketing & Communications Manager, said.

The aftermath of Hurricane Harvey did not just leave behind devastation for two legged friends, but four legged ones as well.

“He came from Texas. He was one of the first ones I had seen. He was coming down and holding his toy the whole time.”

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society packed up and headed to Rhode Island on Thursday where they picked up 23 puppies and dogs displaced by the hurricane.

Humane Society personnel says that the animals currently up for adoption were already in Houston area shelters. Now they are being sent to large facilities like the Menands Humane Society where there is enough space and resources to care for them.

“They were moved from shelters where they were already homeless and looking for homes to free up space for the animals that were displaced by the disaster,” Pearson said. “Now the process of reuniting animals with their owners can proceed because there’s space to hold animals longer in the shelters that are nearby.”

The 23 dogs will be available for adoption next week.

If you don’t have room in your home for a furry companion, you can still help out. The humane society funds all of the care provided to the animals, so if you want to make a donation you can do so on its website.