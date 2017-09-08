Advisory: Labor Parade road closures and parking restrictions in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Per press release, Albany Police Department:

“On Friday, September 8, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., the following roadways will be closed to traffic for the formation and procession of the “Labor Parade” vehicles:

Washington Avenue between S. Swan Street and Eagle Street

N. Hawk Street between Washington Avenue and Elk Street

As parade kicks off and processes, temporary closures will be put in place by APD along State Street between Eagle Street and Broadway, as well as Broadway between Hudson Avenue and Pine Street

The following roadways will have parking restrictions on September 8, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.:

Washington Avenue, south side from S. Swan Street and Eagle Street

N. Hawk Street, both sides from Washington Avenue and Elk Street

For full details, view this message on the web.”