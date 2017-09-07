Vermont gov. forms commission to study pot legalization

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has established a Marijuana Advisory Commission that will study the best way to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in the state.

The commission created Thursday must issue a report to the Legislature by January.

In May, Scott, a Republican, vetoed a bill passed by the Legislature that would have legalized the recreational use of marijuana. He says he’s not philosophically opposed to legalizing marijuana, but he wants to study issues such as impaired driving, how to keep it away from children, and how sales should be taxed.

The commission will be co-chaired by Republican attorney Tom Little and Jake Perkinson, the former chairman of the Vermont Democratic Party.

The Legislature is expected to revisit marijuana legalization in the session that begins in January.