Police: Pet dog found shot to death in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A family in Columbia County is demanding answers after their family dog was found shot and killed in the woods behind their home.

Chop, according to New York State Police, was found with two pellet shots in him following an autopsy.

The incident was reported just after noon on Wednesday.

The owners say they don’t know who would do something like this to Chop or why.

The American Pitbull Terrier went missing Tuesday night and was found shot dead in the woods by a neighbor.

“He called and said Chop’s in the backyard and he’s dead. And Nicholas my son, and Andrew carried him home,” Rosemary Pancheri, Chop’s owner, said.

“I hope they find who did it. And that they have to suffer and feel pain somehow because they just took away a member of our family for no reason. They had no right,” Victoria Kilmer, Chop’s owner, said.

Police are investigating to find out exactly what happened to Chop.