Pittsfield officials warn over Harvey donation scam

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Officials in Pittsfield are warning the public over a Hurricane Harvey relief effort donation scam.

Officials say some community members in Berkshire County have received calls from a number appearing to be a city department number. The caller requested a donation toward Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

If you receive a call from a number appearing to be from the City of Pittsfield requesting money for hurricane relief efforts, it is not legitimate.

Anyone receiving one of these calls is asked to notify their local police department.