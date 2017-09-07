NY State of Health announces dates for open enrollment for 2018 health coverage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The NY State of Health announced the dates for open enrollment for 2018 health insurance coverage through the state’s health plan marketplace.

The Department of Health says open enrollment will begin on November 1, 2017, and end on January 31, 2018.

“As we enter our fifth open enrollment period, New York is more committed than ever to ensuring that core protections of the Affordable Care Act remain intact,” said NY State of Health Executive Director, Donna Frescatore.

Individuals currently enrolled in a plan through New York State of Health will receive notices in October about how to renew coverage for next year.

The Department of Health says details about the 2018 plans will be released in late September. Enrollment in the Essential Plan, Medicaid and Child Health Plus is open all year.

For more information about NY State of Health, visit: https://nystateofhealth.ny.gov/ or call Customer Service at 1-855-355-5777, TTY: 1-800-662-1220 to find an enrollment assistor.