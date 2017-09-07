NY deploying National Guard, search and rescue teams to assist in Hurricane Irma response

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state is deploying 124 airman from the 106th Rescue Wing of the New York National Guard to the U.S. Virgin Islands to assist in the response to Hurricane Irma.

The team is expected to depart from the Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach Thursday afternoon.

The governor’s office says a specialized team (NYTF-2) of first responders and equipment skilled in structural collapse rescue, excavation emergencies, technical rope rescues, confined space rescues, and other specialized rescues to Florida.

“New York has had much firsthand experience with extreme weather and the devastation it leaves behind,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Just as New York stood shoulder to shoulder with Texas and Louisiana during Hurricane Harvey, we stand ready to provide any support and assistance we can for our neighbors in need. From Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, to the Dominican Republican and other Caribbean nations in Irma’s path, New York is here to help.”

NYTF-2 is administered and operated by the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Office of Fire Prevention and Control. NYTF-2 consists of personnel from OFPC and several local fire and rescue agencies. The additional local agencies represented for this deployment are as follows:

Bethlehem Emergency Medical Services, Albany County

Slingerlands Fire Department, Albany County

Troy Fire Department, Rensselaer County

Greenport Fire Department, Columbia County

Albany Fire Department, Albany County

Newburgh Fire Department, Orange County

Schenectady Fire Department, Schenectady County

Coxsackie Hose Company #3, Greene County

Arlington Fire Department, Dutchess County

Saratoga Springs Fire Department, Saratoga County

Poestenkill Fire Department, Rensselaer County

According to the governor’s office, the team will be deploying with six boats for water rescue operations, two tractor trailers with equipment needed for urban search and rescue missions including collapse rescue operations, and two disaster search K-9 teams.

New York officials are in contact with Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and other Caribbean nations to offer assistance in recovery where needed.