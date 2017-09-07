Massachusetts changing process for auto inspections

WWLP Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have to get your car inspected in the coming months, expect to be waiting a little bit longer at the shop. Starting October 1, the state is instituting a new system for auto inspections, which is designed to make them more thorough.

Gary Leydon, manager of Welker Gulf and Tire Alignment in Springfield, explained to 22News that instead of the normal 20 minutes it takes to have your car inspected, it will now take about half an hour.

He said that the new equipment also includes cameras, which are designed to ensure that technicians are conducting the inspections fully and properly. The cameras will also take pictures of your car’s license plates and mileage.

Despite the changes, the standard cost for an inspection will remain the same, at $35.

The new system will be implemented beginning on October 1.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s