Man sentenced in drunk driving crash

Related Coverage Man pleads guilty in fatal drunk driving crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There were tears in court on Thursday after a man learned he’ll spend six to 12 years behind bars in a deadly drunk driving crash.

Terrance Kelly led police on a drunken high-speed chase through Albany back in January. He hit speeds of nearly 100 MPH.

The chase ended when Kelly slammed into a tree, killing a passenger and injuring another.

In court, Kelly choked back tears as he read his statement:

“I still see you every night when I close my eyes and every morning when I wake up wishing it was a dream. I hope other people look to this as an example to never make these horrible mistakes and never have to live with the guilt or the pain and the loss. I wish it was me and not you.”

Kelly’s attorney told the court he plans on taking advantage of any substance abuse programs available to him while he serves his sentence.