Man sentenced in drunk driving crash

By Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There were tears in court on Thursday after a man learned he’ll spend six to 12 years behind bars in a deadly drunk driving crash.

Terrance Kelly led police on a drunken high-speed chase through Albany back in January. He hit speeds of nearly 100 MPH.

The chase ended when Kelly slammed into a tree, killing a passenger and injuring another.

In court, Kelly choked back tears as he read his statement:

“I still see you every night when I close my eyes and every morning when I wake up wishing it was a dream. I hope other people look to this as an example to never make these horrible mistakes and never have to live with the guilt or the pain and the loss. I wish it was me and not you.”

Kelly’s attorney told the court he plans on taking advantage of any substance abuse programs available to him while he serves his sentence.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s