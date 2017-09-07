Family, friends gather to mourn woman killed in Hudson Falls arson

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local community continues to mourn the loss of the young woman who died in a fire early Wednesday morning.

One by one, neighbors, friends and family gathered to pay their respects and leave a candle for one of their own who was taken much too soon.

Ashley Coltrain, 19, was described by those who knew her as a kind and caring person – one who was always positive and always hopeful for the future.

On Wednesday, her future was cut short.

A fire broke out around 4:50 a.m. at a home on North Street. Coltrain was inside with her boyfriend, Derrick Guilder. He was rescued, but crews were unable to reach her.

Now, Guilder is being charged with Arson and Murder. Police said he set the fire.

Thursday night, a shocked community held a vigil outside the home. Dozens gathered to mourn the tragic loss and reflect on Coltrain’s life.

“She was the nicest person ever, literally,” Sarah Rose said. “She would help people out if they needed help. Nobody deserves this.”

“I want her to be remembered as one of the kindest, most wonderful women I’ve ever met,” Paige Konis said. “I felt so devastated. It just didn’t seem like it was real.”

Neighbors said they will keep the vigil dedicated to Coltrain for as long as possible.