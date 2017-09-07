Burglaries happening during overnight hours being investigated by Glenville Police

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A warning Thursday morning for homeowners in Glenville, as the police department says they’re investigating a number of overnight burglaries.

Washout Road is one of the areas police have specified in their release.

Police say these burglaries are happening overnight and into the early morning hours while people are sleeping inside their homes.

They’re asking the people who live here to keep everything locked up and to remain vigilant.

They also recommend that if you have a home surveillance system to take a look at it for any suspicious activity; particularly on the night of Sunday September 3rd into the morning of Monday September 4th.

A number of vehicles have been broken into as well.

As always if you have any information, no matter how small you think it may be, give police a call.