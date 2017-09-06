Shipments of supplies being sent to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region continues to do its part in helping those devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

Several shipments from a local charity headed directly to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Household items, clothing, and medical supplies are being packed up and trucked down to Texas.

“Everything from toilet paper to Kleenex to paper towels to food products,” Jim Pratt, General Manager at Jezreel International & Veterans Miracle Center (VMC), said. “We’re all one nation here. We take care of people in time of disaster.”

Pratt is a local humanitarian organization as well as the VMC.

“Store are gone and wiped out. Even canned goods and water is hard to find. If you’re miles away from something it’s devastating.”

He’s hoping some of the items in the half a dozen shipments the organizations are sending down will help.

“People are walking around like zombies not knowing who to turn to not knowing where to go. Not knowing where to get help where to get food where to get shelter.”

Douglas Comstock volunteers to help sort through and pack some of the items.

“I heard there was a need for volunteers and I’m retired now so I have the time to do it,” Comstock said.

He’s been affected by flooding before so seeing what’s happening in the wake of Harvey hits home.

“When Irene came through my wife and I got flooded pretty good so we know what it’s like.”

Comstock says any little bit helps.

“They need a lot of stuff and everything we send is still not enough. They’re still going to need a lot more.”

Pratt agrees saying there’s a lot of work still to be done here and in the Harvey affected areas.

“You have no idea until you actually see one up close for the first time how terrible it is.”

If you’d like to help you can donate your time to help sort some of the items and if you don’t have the time to do that you can make a donation.

