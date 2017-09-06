Police seek public’s help checking on welfare of Schenectady woman

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady police are looking to check on a Schenectady woman last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Zeniffa Sookram, 28, was last seen around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday outside her residence on Maplewood Avenue in Schenectady. Police said she was seen being forced into a vehicle by her boyfriend, 38-year-old Rafiek Yussef.

The vehicle is a blue 2004 Nissan Maxima with Ohio license plate FVD 1890. The car’s last known location was on the New York State Thruway in the New Paltz area.

According to police, Yussef may also go by the name of Leon Richardson and has ties to Queens, N.Y.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Schenectady Police Department. Anyone who comes in contact with either Yussef or Sookram is urged to not approach but rather contact their local police department.