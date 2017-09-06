Police increasing patrols on 787 in Cohoes to protect pedestrians

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you drive on I-787, you better slow down.

Police are stepping up patrols to ensure the safety of students who rejoined classes Wednesday morning.

They’re cracking down on speeding, aggressive, and distracted driving.

Many children will be crossing the busy highway to get to school. This is a fair warning as city police and Albany County Sheriff’s will be targeting dangerous drivers.

Tens of thousands of cars pass through 787 in Cohoes daily.

Many drivers not realizing the dangers of this highway but the community is reminded of them every day.

“I’ve seen a change in behavior for the Cohoosiers, who travel it every day and who live the pain of these tragic accidents. It’s the people who travel it from all over the Capital Region, that use it as a way to get to Albany, that hasn’t changed their behavior,” Mayor Shawn Morse said.

Since 16-year-old Brittany Knight’s tragic death, more than 1,500 traffic tickets have been issued to drivers on 787.

Knight was killed trying to cross the street in 2016.

Cohoes Police are now joining forces with Albany County Sheriff’s deputies to target speeders and distracted drivers.

“Fatal accidents have gone up. Serious personal injury [crashes] have gone up and not just in Albany County, but in the surrounding area,” Sheriff Craig Apple said. “We need to slow down. We need to get back to the rules of the road. If we have to issue the tickets, we’re going to issue the tickets and hit them in the pockets where it hurts. If that’s what it takes to save lives, that’s what we’ll do.”

The city has taken several steps to prevent accidents by upgrading crosswalks, educating children about highway safety, and extra policing.

As school begins, more students will cross 787 and police urge everyone to heed their warnings.

“Kids need to pay attention, parents need to pay attention, and certainly the drivers need to pay attention because we will be paying attention,” Sheriff Apple said.

Construction is slated to begin next spring to turn 787 into a boulevard. That would narrow the lanes and reduce the speed.