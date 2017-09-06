NY Poll: Confederate statues should stay

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Siena College Poll that was released yesterday shows that Governor Andrew Cuomo has made a slight comeback in the eye of some New York voters.

The governor’s favorability has gone up four points since July across the state, but for upstaters, his favorability has actually gone down six points.

Another part of the poll asked voters statewide if confederate monuments should stay up.

“I don’t think everyone sees the same thing in a symbol,” Dr. Alice Green, Executive Director of the Center of Law and Justice, said.

Dr. Green says what she sees when she comes across a Confederate symbol being honored in a public setting.

“I see someone who was in support of enslaving people of color, black people and I find that offensive.”

A Siena College poll showed that 59 percent of voters statewide say that Confederate monuments should stay up, while 35 percent say they should be taken down. The poll also broke it down into regions showing that 70 percent of upstaters agree that they should be left up and are a part of the state’s history and culture.

Dr. Green says that while some of these monuments may have historical significance for people, she believes that many do not have their place in public spaces, rather they should be kept in museums and with their history explained

“We need to tell people that this is a statue of this particular person who supported slavery and had slaves. So you get the history and you get the discussion going on in the community about what these statues really mean.”

The Shaker Museum does not have a political stance however they do explain the significance of keeping historical items around.

“It’s important to keep objects to remember if it was something good or something bad to maybe not fall into that trap,” Dr. Michelle Arthur, Education Coordinator of the Shaker Heritage Society, said.

Dr. Arthur explains how she believes that even though an item can be controversial, it still can be used as a platform to get people talking about their different viewpoints.

“A way to start a conversation that people are able to share how this object or how the history that created that object, those events, how it impacted them positively or negatively.”

The poll also showed that 49 percent of voters statewide say groups including self-identified white nationalists and neo-nazis should not be given permits to hold rallies in the United States.

Look at the complete findings from the poll.