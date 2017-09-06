NY lawmaker: Rename Trump State Park for Heather Heyer

In this March 31, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with the National Association of Manufacturers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Slim majorities of Americans favor independent investigations into Trump’s relationship with the Russian government and possible attempts by Russia to influence last year’s election according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – A New York state lawmaker wants to rechristen a state park named after Donald Trump to honor a woman killed while protesting white nationalists last month.

Democratic Queens Assemblywoman Nily Rozic announced legislation Wednesday that would rename Donald J. Trump State Park the Heather D. Heyer State Park.

Heyer was killed when a car plowed into counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The undeveloped park straddles the Westchester and Putnam county line. Trump donated the land in 2006 after plans for a golf course fell through. The park was closed in 2010.

Rozic says it would be fitting to rename the park for a woman who died while opposing bigotry.

Efforts to remove Trump’s name from the park fell flat last year. Lawmakers will reconvene in January.

