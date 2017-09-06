New safety measures implemented at Canajoharie schools

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New school security funding is going to Canajoharie after a disturbing incident where a registered sex offender was on campus.

“I’m always going to feel a little skeptical,” James Schmettler, of Gino’s Pizza, said. “You know, the school is not going to catch 100 percent of the people, you know, and for right now, I’m glad they actually stepped up to acknowledge what happened back in January.”

In January, a level two sex offender was banned from school property for being disruptive after police said he passed loved notes to children at East Hill Elementary during a breakfast his niece was attending.

The man was legally allowed at the school because he had no legal restrictions or rules barring him from attending.

With a $50,000 check presented on Wednesday by New York State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, a new visitor management system will be installed.

For visitors at Canajoharie schools, they will now have to give their license of government issued ID and get a visitor’s badge. The school also has staff greet students at the door.

“I say it’s the system that has failed us – the people, the kids – because no one sex offender should be allowed near a school,” parent Cheri Hyney said. “I don’t care ever parole anything.”

That’s why Santabarbara introduced legislation that would place stricter rules if someone is on the sex offender registry. If anyone is on any level of the sex offender registry, law enforcement will be notified and the superintendent has to sign off before they enter.

The question remains if the proposed legislation will pass.

“School security personnel would have to accompany that individual and/or law enforcement during the visit, so these are significant changes to what the procedure would be,” Santabarbara said.

Heather Murphy, who first contacted NEWS10 ABC about her concerns, said she’s ready to lobby for the legislation.

“We’ve got our shields ready, and we’re ready to go into battle and help you get this where it needs to go and take care of all these precious children,” she said.