CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Corinth man is accused of assaulting a police officer at a hospital.

Police say Troy Charoensook, 40, was brought to Saratoga Hospital around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

While there, officers say he intentionally hit a deputy sheriff in the face, causing injuries.

Charoensook was taken into custody and is being held on bail.