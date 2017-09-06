Lawsuit filed to block Troy theater project

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A proposed theater project in Troy hit another roadblock on Wednesday.

A lawsuit has been filed to stop that project from happening.

The lawsuit alleges that the development of the Bow-Tie Cinemas at the old city hall vacant lot violates city code.

It accuses the city of planning the build on city waterfront and park land, which would require state approval.

The proposed entertainment venue was controversial from the start. It would bring jobs and visitors to the city but those opposing the project say it would increase traffic and questioned whether the theater was a good fit aesthetically for the city.

