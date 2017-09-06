Crews fighting large house fire on North St. in Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are on scene fighting a large house fire on North Street in the Village of Hudson Falls.

The fire broke out at 11 North Street around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

#BREAKING: We're on scene of a house fire in the Village of Hudson Falls .. 11 North St. … initial reports of entrapment.. LIVE @ 6:30 pic.twitter.com/olNzk66o2F — Samantha DiMascio (@SamanthaOn10) September 6, 2017

By 6:00 a.m. firefighters appeared to have most of the flames under control, but smoke continued to pour out of the windows. Firefighters were ordered out of the building due to dangerous conditions inside but continued to battle the fire from outside.

Neighbors say when crews arrived, two people were trapped on the roof of the burning building. Those people were rescued using a ladder lent to firefighters by a neighbor.

Several firefighters were treated on scene by EMS personnel, but there is no word on whether any injuries were serious.

