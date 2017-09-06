Crews fighting large house fire on North St. in Hudson Falls

By Published: Updated:

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are on scene fighting a large house fire on North Street in the Village of Hudson Falls.

The fire broke out at 11 North Street around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

By 6:00 a.m. firefighters appeared to have most of the flames under control, but smoke continued to pour out of the windows. Firefighters were ordered out of the building due to dangerous conditions inside but continued to battle the fire from outside.

Neighbors say when crews arrived, two people were trapped on the roof of the burning building. Those people were rescued using a ladder lent to firefighters by a neighbor.

Several firefighters were treated on scene by EMS personnel, but there is no word on whether any injuries were serious.

NEWS10 ABC has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story with the latest information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s