Dems: Trump agrees to deal on spending, debt, Harvey aid

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump reacts before speaking at a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix. The Trump administration is preparing to restore the flow of surplus military equipment to local law enforcement agencies. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic leaders say President Donald Trump has agreed to a plan to fund the government and increase the nation’s debt limit for three months as part of a deal to rush disaster aid to Hurricane Harvey victims.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the agreement Wednesday after meeting with Trump at the White House.

The deal promises to speed a $7.9 billion Harvey aid bill, which passed the House Wednesday, to Trump’s desk before disaster accounts run out later this week.

The move buys almost three months for Washington to try to solve myriad issues, including more funding for defense, immigration, health care, and a longer-term increase in the government’s borrowing authority.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s