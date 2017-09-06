A new year, and a few changes at Shenendehowa High School

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday marks the first day of school for one of the largest schools in the Capital Region.

As the first bell sounded at Shenendehowa High School, thousands of students flooded the halls to make a fresh start in a new year.

Madelyn Smith, a senior at Shenendehowa, says she suspects it might be the new sophomores who are a little nervous on their first day.

“I got lost my first day as a sophomore,” says Smith. “But I’m very excited to kick off the year and see what happens.”

The excitement was palpable as more than 3,000 students stepped off the buses and into the hallway for the first day of school.

This year, the ninth graders aren’t the only fresh faces. Shenendehowa is also welcoming a new football coach and a new principal, Ron Agostinoni.

“Ultimately, I want to get to know as many students and parents as I want,” says new principal Agostinoni. “So despite all of our district goals and all the other stuff that’s really important to all our academic goals, for me, it’s really getting into classrooms, meeting students, and meeting teachers.”

Students say they are looking forward to new classes, and of course football season. Shen will face off against Saratoga Springs in their second game of the season on Friday.