9/6 Pet Connection: Ms. Sylvia

By Published:

Ms. Sylvia (Calico) is a 6 year old spayed female who was a stray and has been with the APF since August 24th. She is super affectionate and loves attention from everyone

Once she is on your lap, she will turn to jello; she just makes herself comfortable. She is a bigger girl. Amazing markings and a stunning face.

By the way, the entire time she was on my lap, she never stopped purring.

SPECIAL ADOPTION RATES:
Teacher’s Pet
Back-to-school Special
Tuesday 9/5- Saturday 9/9
All adult cats adoption fees are reduces to just $20 (1 year and older)

Animal Protective Foundation 518-374-3944

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s