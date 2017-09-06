9/6 Pet Connection: Ms. Sylvia

Ms. Sylvia (Calico) is a 6 year old spayed female who was a stray and has been with the APF since August 24th. She is super affectionate and loves attention from everyone
Once she is on your lap, she will turn to jello; she just makes herself comfortable. She is a bigger girl. Amazing markings and a stunning face.
By the way, the entire time she was on my lap, she never stopped purring.
SPECIAL ADOPTION RATES:
Teacher’s Pet
Back-to-school Special
Tuesday 9/5- Saturday 9/9
All adult cats adoption fees are reduces to just $20 (1 year and older)
Animal Protective Foundation 518-374-3944