9/6 Pet Connection: Ms. Sylvia

Ms. Sylvia (Calico) is a 6 year old spayed female who was a stray and has been with the APF since August 24th. She is super affectionate and loves attention from everyone

Once she is on your lap, she will turn to jello; she just makes herself comfortable. She is a bigger girl. Amazing markings and a stunning face.

By the way, the entire time she was on my lap, she never stopped purring.

SPECIAL ADOPTION RATES:

Teacher’s Pet

Back-to-school Special

Tuesday 9/5- Saturday 9/9

All adult cats adoption fees are reduces to just $20 (1 year and older)

Animal Protective Foundation 518-374-3944