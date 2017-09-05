SUNY hosting statewide collection drive for Hurricane Harvey relief

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced that the State University of New York will host a statewide collection drive online to aid in relief and recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey.

A collection drive will also be held at SUNY Plaza in Albany.

Students, families, local organizations, and community groups are invited to make monetary donations Tuesday, September 5 through Thursday, September 7 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The governor’s office says SUNY system volunteers will use all monetary donations to purchase, package, and ship needed supplies to Texas aboard the Empire State VI.

All donations should be made to the SUNY Impact Foundation for the relief effort.

To donate online visit the SUNY Strong for Hurricane Harvey Relief website or in person at SUNY Plaza, 353 Broadway in Albany.