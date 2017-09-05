Stillwater holding special meeting after mayor facing child porn charges

Related Coverage Stillwater mayor arrested on child pornography charges

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A community is still in shock after learning their mayor is facing child pornography charges.

The Stillwater Village Board is holding a special meeting starting at 6 p.m. at Villave Hall to discuss the next move for the community.

Stillwater Mayor Ricky Nelson resigned his position after he was arrested.

Court records show that Nelson allegedly downloaded a nude image of a seven to 10 years old girl.

Police do not think he used any village property and don’t believe the victim is local.

Deputy Mayor Frank Tatum is now serving as acting mayor.