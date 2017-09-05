Red Cross hosts volunteer training session

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As volunteers filed into the Albany classroom at the local Red Cross, there are already local people on the ground helping out in Houston.

From his own perspective and his own lens, local volunteer Bob Domanico is sharing his journey as he helps out around Houston.

“We’re being escorted by Marines; it’s the first time the Marines have been in that area and the Red Cross.”

Domanico, who’s from Halfmoon, left the Capital Region in a Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle just over a week ago. Since then he’s been serving hot food, water, and handing out supplies in Harvey impacted areas.

He’s also been helping out in shelters. So far he says the biggest struggle has been getting the response vehicles through flood waters and debris. In Orange, Texas, Domanico says they had to wait to get through.

“They also said during our briefing they’re going into the unknown so be careful.”

Back home at the Albany Red Cross headquarters, Kimmy Venture says she’s been staying in touch with volunteers like Domanico. She says after a week of struggling to get into some flooded areas and now volunteers will be able to make more of an impact.

“Now that we’re in this second week it’s sounding like they are starting to get into more and more neighborhoods and be able to give those direct services,” Venture said.

At this point, both the volunteers still here at home and those like Domanico who are already deployed agree the best way anyone can help at this point is to donate to your local Red Cross.

The hope is all of the people at the Red Cross training will eventually relieve the people who are already in Houston.