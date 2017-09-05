Man accused of punching VT state trooper, assaulting children

DERBY, Vt. (AP) – A Vermont man has been accused of punching a state trooper in the head and grabbing him by the throat, after grabbing two children.

Sixty-year-old Paul Scalzo, of Derby Line, was arrested Monday on aggravated assault charges. Police had received a complaint that Scalzo was drunk and had grabbed the children by the throat and chest.

The trooper eventually took Scalzo into custody. Both he and the trooper were treated at a hospital for minor injuries. An ambulance service examined the children.

Scalzo was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.