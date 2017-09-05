Lawmakers reject proposal to pay legal expenses

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Taxpayers will not foot the bill for Rensselaer County District Attorney Joel Abelove’s legal expenses as he faces a grand jury investigation.

Rensselaer County legislators say they rejected a proposal Tuesday afternoon that would have approved up to $50,000 in spending.

Abelove has been under investigation by the New York Attorney General’s Office over his handling of the officer-involved shooting of Edson Thevenin.

Thevenin was shot and killed a Troy Police officer last April as he fled a traffic stop.