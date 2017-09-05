Hurricane hunters share video of flight through Hurricane Irma

WFLA/AP Published: Updated:

TAMPA, FL (WFLA/AP) – Hurricane hunters shared video from inside Hurricane Irma on Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Hunters shared the video of the Lockheed WP-3D Orion, also known as Kermit, crew flying through the hurricane on Sunday.

Lt. Rob Mitchell of NOAA shot the video.

A hurricane warning was issued for Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Martin, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten and St. Barts.

“We’re looking at Irma as a very significant event,” Ronald Jackson, executive director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, said by phone. “I can’t recall a tropical cone developing that rapidly into a major hurricane prior to arriving in the central Caribbean.”

Irma is expected to strengthen in the next couple of days, and its center is forecast to move near or over the northern Leeward Islands on Tuesday night and early Wednesday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

A hurricane watch was in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the British and U.S. Virgin islands and Guadeloupe. A tropical storm watch was issued for Dominica.

U.S. residents were urged to monitor the storm’s progress in case it turns northward toward Florida, Georgia or the Carolinas.

