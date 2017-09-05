General Electric calls river cleanup “effective”, state disagrees

BOSTON (NEWS10) – General Electric is responding to state demands that the company should do more to clean up PCB’s from the Hudson River.

The Boston-based company agrees with a summer federal EPA review that shows the cleanup will protect humans and the environment in the long term.

The state DEC disagrees and wants the federal government to push General Electric to conduct a more robust cleanup.

GE says dredging in the river to speed its recovery is “unsupported by sound evidence” and that advocates rely on false data.