General Electric calls river cleanup “effective”, state disagrees

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2014 file photo, a General Electric (GE) logo is displayed at a store in Cranberry Township, Pa. GE is selling its health care lending unit and related loans to Capital One for roughly $9 billion as it shrinks its GE Capital business. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BOSTON (NEWS10) – General Electric is responding to state demands that the company should do more to clean up PCB’s from the Hudson River.

The Boston-based company agrees with a summer federal EPA review that shows the cleanup will protect humans and the environment in the long term.

The state DEC disagrees and wants the federal government to push General Electric to conduct a more robust cleanup.

GE says dredging in the river to speed its recovery is “unsupported by sound evidence” and that advocates rely on false data.

